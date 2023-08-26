VJ Chitra Suicide Case: Madras HC Instructs Mahila Court To Finish Trial In 6 Months

The Madras High Court has directed the Mahila Court Thiruvallur to expedite the trial of the Tamil television actress VJ Chitra’s suicide case and complete it within six months. The order comes after Chitra’s father Kamaraj moved to the high court seeking to transfer the trial of his daughter’s suicide case from Thiruvallur Court to a sessions court in Chennai and expedite the trial. The petition was presented before Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

The petitioner said that considering his old age, the case should be transferred to Chennai sessions court. The judge during the hearing refused to accept the request of the transfer and directed the Mahila court to speed up the trial. He also ordered the court to finish the trial within six months.

According to the late actress’ father, the prime accused of the case Hemanth Ravi, who was Chitra’s husband, is trying to slow down the trial of the case by filing various petitions.

VJ Chitra was found dead at a hotel located on the outskirts of Chennai on December 9, 2020. She had checked into her room at 1 am, the previous night after completing her shoot for a show on Vijay TV channel. Police in its investigation found it to be a suicide case but later actress’ husband Hemanth Ravi was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide based on the complaint of the parents of the late actress.