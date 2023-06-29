VJ Sunny's Film Sound Party Gets A Title Logo

VJ Sunny, the acclaimed winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, needs no introduction. He is all set to shine in his lead role in the upcoming film, Sound Party. The film is written and marks the directorial debut of Sanjay Sheri, a talented writer. Joining Sunny in the cast is Hritika Srinivas, who plays the female protagonist. Yesterday, film journalists unveiled the title logo for Sound Party at Sarathi Studios in Hyderabad, while also celebrating the successful completion of the shoot.

Renowned journalist J Rambabu shared that Sunny had recently shared a video with him, hinting that the film is destined to be a blockbuster. Rambabu expressed his excitement about the superb title, Sound Party, and commended Sunny’s constant growth as a journalist, anchor, and now, an actor. He wished Sunny the best of luck and hoped he would make even more noise on the big screen.

Advertisement

Senior entertainment journalist Lakshminarayana acknowledged Sunny’s rising career, recalling his humble beginnings as a journalist years ago. Lakshminarayana extended his best wishes to Sunny.

Mirchi Priya, who is part of the film, expressed her delight at being involved in such a remarkable project, emphasizing its uniqueness.

Producer Ravi and presenter V Jaya Shankar, who are good friends, collaborated on this film. Jaya Shankar revealed that Ravi approached him with the proposal, while Jaya Shankar had a strong desire to work with his old friend, Sanjay. The film was completed on time and without any incidents, and they plan to release it in August as scheduled.