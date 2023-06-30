Voice Of Sathyanathan's First Song O Pardesi Released; Watch Here

The lyrical video for the first song O Pardesi from the film Voice of Sathyanathan was released recently. Directed and written by Rafi and starring Dileep, this song will surely delight the fans. The heartfelt lyrics are penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, accompanied by renowned music composed by Ankit Menon. The vocals delivered by Suraj Santhosh and Ankit Menon add a touch of emotion to this exceptional track.

Check out the video here

So far, the video has garnered over 133,001 views. Several fans have commented on the video. One user wrote, “No one can replace Dileep". Another user commented, “Lyrics + Sound + Visual all are Amazing". One user also added, “Dileep came back stronger with good vibes".

Mollywood star Dileep is set to make a remarkable comeback this year with a slew of highly anticipated projects. Among them, the comedy-drama film ‘Voice of Sathyanathan’ is creating a buzz, and fans can expect its release on July 14 this year.

Dileep and Rafi have worked together in films like Punjabi House, Pandipada, China Town, Thenkasipattanam, and Ring Master. Now, they have once again collaborated for their upcoming film Voice of Sathyanathan.

The star-studded cast of the film includes Joju George, Makarand Deshpande, Alencier Lopez, Jagapathi Babu, Jafar Sadiq, Siddique, Johnny Antony, Ramesh Pisharati, Janardhanan, Boban Samuel, and Benny P. Nairambalam, along with Faisal, Unniraja, Veena Nandakumar, Sminu Sijo, and Ambika Mohan in significant roles. In the film, Anushree will be seen in a special cameo appearance.