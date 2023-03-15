For every 90s kid, the films of the time will always hold a special place in their hearts. Not only the film’s characters but their style and fashion sense as well. Each of the style trends is making a comeback and ruling the fashion world. Headband looks from the 1990s are making a big comeback in the world of fashion. It is giving us plenty of motivation to revive our headband looks. Here are some iconic headband looks from 90s Bollywood actresses like Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Preity Zinta, to get some inspiration on how to style them the right way.

Kajol’s signature headband look:

Kajol’s iconic hairstyle from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai won millions of hearts. This haircut and headband style is something many of us tried as kids. This easy and neat headband look is great for a clean and simple everyday look and is ideal for those with a bob haircut.

The scarf-style headband by Rani

Rani’s cute Badal hairband look, with messy face-framing layers, not only matches her outfit but also has a tie-up detail. Today, many scarf-style headbands can help you mimic this look; but back in the day, you might have had to tie a scarf-like headband to achieve this look.

Sushmita’s braided headband look

In the film Dastak, Sushmita’s hairstyle unmistakably impressed the audience, making it one of her most distinctive hairstyles. This bright yellow headband can add a cool touch with four skinny braids clipped over it.

Rani and Karisma’s middle-parted sporty headband look

This 90s headband look was middle-parted at the back rather than poofy and pulled back. This looks great with athleisure wear and is ideal for those with layered hair framing their face.

Madhuri’s sporty headband look

Sporty and wide headbands that covered the forehead-skimming front portion of hair were popular in the 90s, despite being associated with the 80s in the West. Madhuri chose a poofy but sleek crown to go with it in Dil To Pagal Hai, giving the look a cool edge.

