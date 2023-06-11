War 2: Ayan Mukerji Auditions 50 Body Doubles For Hrithik Roshan? Here's What We Know

Ayan Mukerji has begun work on the much-awaited sequel War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. The filmmaker has already started casting for the same. Buzz is that, he has been meeting body doubles of Roshan to sort the action sequences first in the film.

A source close to the production house informed Midday, “Last week, the director met close to 50 actors who resemble Hrithik. It wasn’t about finding someone with facial [similarities]. Ayan also wants someone resembling Hrithik’s physique and structure. The last audition saw some people getting shortlisted, but he will be meeting more people next week." The source also added that the director has already started the casting process as he wants to get the action pieces in order first to choreograph.

Earlier Bollywood Hungama reported that Ayan Mukerji’s association with Yash Raj Films came after Aditya Chopra laid his eyes upon Ayan’s magnum opus Brahmastra. The source shared, “The minute Aditya Chopra saw Brahmastra, he knew that Ayan had the potential to direct a stylish action film. He made an offer to Ayan and the director was more than happy to enter the YRF Spy Universe. Ayan is in fact excited to be groomed by the best in business.’