War 2: Ayan Mukerji Charges Whopping Amount To Direct Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's Spy Thriller

As per new developments, Ayan Mukerji will be raking in a huge amount for helming the much-awaited addition to the spy universe.

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 18:57 IST

Ayan Mukerji will be making a lot of money for making War 2.
The hype for Yash Raj Spy Universe seems to have intensified ever since Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan dropped earlier this year. The universe is all set to expand further with announcements of films like Tiger Vs Pathaan and War 2. As reported earlier, Ayan Mukerji will be helming the sequel to Hrithik Roshan Starrer and if sources were to be believed, the director would be paid handsomely for his endeavours.

According to a source close to the Entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Ayan Mukerji’s association with Yash Raj Films came after Aditya Chopra laid his eyes upon Ayan’s magnum opus Brahmastra. The source shared, “The minute Aditya Chopra saw Brahmastra, he knew that Ayan had the potential to direct a stylish action film. He made an offer to Ayan and the director was more than happy to enter the YRF Spy Universe. Ayan is in fact excited to be groomed by the best in business."

The source also added, “Ayan is being handsomely paid to direct War 2. He has signed the contract of Rs. 32 crores as directorial fees for War 2 and the director is all gearing up to start the pre-production work this month. Ayan intends to take War 2 on floors by November and call it a wrap in a year’s time."

Alia Bhatt is all set to join Hrithik Roshan in the spy thriller. Her RRR co-star Jr NTR is also reportedly on board for War 2. Not just that, Deepika Padukone and Sarvari Wagh, too, are in the race. It will be interesting to see who makes the cut as Deepika is already a part of YRF’s spy-universe. “The consideration and the zeroing down on the three names that are being considered for the female lead’s role has created quite a buzz in the YRF office," ETimes quoted their source as saying.

Meanwhile, as per a Pinkvilla report, NTR will be locking horns with Hrithik’s Kabir in the film, hinting that the Telugu superstar will be seen as an antagonist in the film. It has also been claimed that an action-packed face-off has been penned for the film which will be a treat to Hrithik and Tarak’s fans.

Yatamanyu Narain

first published: April 16, 2023, 18:29 IST
last updated: April 16, 2023, 18:57 IST
