'Was Shocked When Pawan Kalyan Called Me For Bro': Sai Dharam Tej

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are all set for the release of their upcoming film Bro which is set to hit the cinemas this Friday. The team hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad on Tuesday. It was attended by Pawan, Dharam Tej, Varun Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej. Along with the screening of the film, the highlight of the event was the speech delivered by Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan.

At the event, Sai revealed how he got on board for Bro. He also added that he was shocked when his uncle (Pawan Kalyan) called him and asked him to headline the film.

“When Kalyan babai called me and told me about a story in which I am the main and lead and he has a key character. I could not believe what he was telling me. I didn’t agree with what he said. Later, I understood that director Samuthirakani convinced me to do the role because he wanted to make me cry," Sai Dharam Tej said.

Sai also said that director Samuthirakani accomplished the task (making him cry) successfully. He added that this happened long before he met with an accident. Sai Dharam Tej said that Pawan Kalyan assured him and guided the Bro team throughout the shooting and they were able to complete it on schedule. He mentioned that the fans would feel proud of this fantasy drama.