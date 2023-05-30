Watch: Abishek Ambareesh, Fiancé Aviva Bidapa's Heartfelt Tribute To Father Dr Ambareesh

The 71st birth anniversary of Late Kannada actor Ambareesh was widely celebrated all around Karnataka on Monday. He is fondly known as Rebel Star and is loved by many. To mark the occasion, Abishek Ambareesh paid a special tribute to his father by dancing to his songs with his fiancé Aviva Bidapa. Sharing the video on social media platforms, Abishek can be seen dancing to his father’s iconic numbers from films like Olavina Gadama, Chakravyuha, and Mandyada Gandu.

The video opens with Abishek playing the guitar and Avia looking gorgeous in a peach saree. In the entire song, Abishek is dancing and enjoying the entire moment. The video was co-shared by KRG Connects and Abishek on Instagram and the caption of the post reads, “Our humble tribute to the Rebel Star Dr Ambareesh on his birth anniversary. Heartfelt thanks to Abhishek Ambarish and Aiva Bidappa. P.s- we can’t get enough of these two!! How adorable are they!"

Watch the heartfelt tribute here:

Abishek Ambareesh is reportedly all set to tie the knot with Aviva Bidapa on June 5. Following the lavish wedding, the couple will be hosting a grand reception in Bengaluru on June 7. It is said that many influential politicians and celebrities are expected to attend. The wedding invitation has already been sent to big celebrities in the Kannada film industry.