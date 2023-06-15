Watch: Allu Arjun's Fan Power On Full Display At AAA Cinemas Launch

Allu Arjun is a name that needs no introduction. Allu Arjun’s stardom has only grown with every new project. After his stint in movies, the actor has now displayed his expertise in the business world. Allu Arjun has launched his very first movie theatre, known as AAA Cinemas. Made in collaboration with Asian Cinemas, AAA Cinemas is located in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet. On June 15, Allu Arjun, accompanied by his son Ayaan, visited the theatre for the inaugural ceremony. What surprised the paps was the massive fan gathering at the spot. Videos and pictures from the event are now circulating widely on social media handles.

A video of Allu Arjun getting mobbed by his fans was tweeted by Telugu film producer Sreenivasa Kumar. “Another landmark added to Ameerpet Hyderabad, AAACinemas. Classy one at the Heart of the city. The visual experience of the movie audience is better & brighter now," read the tweet.

Advertisement

The video captured Allu Arjun arriving in a car, accompanied by a strong security presence. The enthusiastic crowd erupted in cheers and shouts upon catching sight of the popular actor from the film Pushpa. Some even followed his car, recording videos and taking pictures. Soon, the car halted abruptly, surrounded by an excited bunch of people. Within moments, Allu Arjun emerged from the car’s sunroof, creating a wave of euphoria among his dedicated fans. Dressed in an elegant suit, he graciously acknowledged the overwhelming love by waving and offering a ‘namaste’ gesture with folded hands to the sea of admirers.