Watch: Aniruddha Jatkar Wows Fans With His Rendition Of Ab Tere Bin Jee Lenge Hum

Fans have appreciated Aniruddha’s singing prowess and one of them commented, “Beautiful rendition. This song soothes the soul." Another user wrote that the actor has put his heart and soul into the rendition of this musical number. Others wrote that they couldn’t understand the language but still liked the song.

Aniruddha has sung a melodious rendition of one of the songs from the famous film Aashiqui i.e.- Ab Tere Bin Jee Lenge Hum. Mahesh Bhatt directed Aashiqui. Kumar Sanu provided vocals for this number. Aniruddha captioned the clip," Please don’t talk about language. I believe you will like this song." The picturesque natural background adds to the beauty of this clip which received over 29,000 views. Check out Aniruddha Jatkar singing Ab Tere Bin Jee Lenge Hum:

Actor Aniruddha Jatkar amassed a massive fan following with his acting stint in the Zee Kannada daily soap Jothe Jotheyali. But do you know that Aniruddha ticks all the boxes when it comes to singing as well? His latest clip proves that.

Besides this, Aniruddha’s name surfaced on the internet on December 10, 2022, due to controversy around his serial Suryavamsha. He was going to essay a key role in this serial but then the producers demanded that he should be immediately removed from it. Kannada Screen Producers Association had said that they had imposed a two-year ban on Aniruddha for his unprofessional behaviour. And according to them, Suryavamsha’s director S Narayan should comply with their demands. They also demanded that Narayan should stop the shooting of this serial with immediate effect.

At that time, this issue had escalated further and even reached the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce. But Aniruddha was least affected by it and shared his opinions about the entire story while interacting with the media. The Rajasimha actor had said that he could have taken a legal route to resolve this matter. But he believes in the concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the concept of one earth, one family, one future). The actor had signed off from the conversation saying that Narayan had assured him about the resumption of Suryavamsha’s shooting.