Watch: Archana Puran Singh Teases Kapil Sharma About His Punjabi Accent In English

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featured popular cricketers, Brett Lee and Chris Gayle, along with music composer Arko Pravo Banerjee, as guests. A few days after the premiere, the host Kapil Sharma shared a few unfiltered moments from the shoot on his YouTube channel. The BTS clip features how he struggled to strike up a conversation in English. Archana Puran Singh is seen pulling Kapil’s leg over his accent.

Kapil Sharma says, “People of the USA, when I come there and if I suddenly speak in an Australian or West Indies accent, don’t be surprised because now I have very special guests from the West Indies and Australia." He indicated that his accent would be influenced. Archana Puran Singh took the opportunity to tease Kapil and said, “But your Punjabi accent will remain." The audience had a good laugh over this fun banter. Kapil took a dig at himself and added, “May god give you the strength to understand my English."

Advertisement

Interestingly, as Kapil struggled to keep up with the conversation in fluent English, he constantly inquired his crew members, how much time was left to wrap up. He asks, “Kitne minute ho gaye? 22, 28 aur bache hai." Later, Kapil seemed quite excited after learning that they have successfully shot for 40 minutes.

In the unseen clip, Kapil also asks Brett Lee about how he manages to dodge female attention. Lee points at his wedding ring and politely says, “There are many beautiful women here, but I am happily married."