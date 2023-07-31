Watch: ARMY In Frenzy As BTS Star V Joins Jungkook Onstage For Unforgettable Performance

BTS member Jungkook is basking in the success of his solo single SEVEN. During the promotion of his track at the K-Pop music show, Inkigayo, he delivered a mesmerising performance. However, it was the surprise presence of Taehyung aka V that stole the spotlight and captured the hearts of ARMYs. V not only made a special appearance but also shared the stage with Jungkook, creating a memorable moment for their dedicated supporters. Videos and photos from the set are now doing rounds on the internet.

A fan shared a video from the show and wrote, “Jungkook called Taehyung even counted for him I’m literally crying my Taekook heart."

During Jungkook’s performance on stage, he pleasantly surprised the audience by inviting Taehyung to join him. The two talented BTS members showcased their impressive dance skills together. The crowd erupted in cheers as they witnessed the incredible camaraderie between the duo.

In a nail-biting competition on Inkigayo, BTS member Jungkook emerged as the ultimate winner, securing the top spot for his solo SEVEN. Surprisingly, Jungkook’s genuine reaction to the announcement went viral, as he confessed that he hadn’t anticipated winning the award. Alongside Jungkook, NCT DREAM and NewJeans were also nominated.

Jungkook and Taehyung have a special bond. Previously, in a Spotify interview, Jungkook shared a heartwarming detail about their friendship and mentioned that V was the first person he played SEVEN for after recording it. Despite their strong connection, Jungkook also reveals that their taste in music doesn’t align at all, as V likes calm and cooler songs.

Taehyung is currently preparing for the release of his solo album and according to Jungkook, the songs are truly impressive.