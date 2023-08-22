Watch: Chup Chup Ke Sisters Kareena Kapoor And Neha Dhupia Clicked At Airport

The paparazzi captured Bollywood stars at different locations in Mumbai on August 21. Among those who drew the paparazzi’s attention were Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia. The Bollywood actresses were spotted together at Mumbai airport. The Chup Chup Ke sisters were seen heading towards their vehicles while engaging in a light-hearted conversation.

As the pair laughed and chatted, the paparazzi couldn’t resist seizing the moment to inquire about the possibility of a sequel to the much-loved comedy, Chup Chup Ke. The video shows one of the camerapersons asking Neha Dhupia, “Ma’am, is Chup Chup Ke 2 happening? Is there any plan for Chup Chup Ke 2?" While Neha Dhupia responded with an enigmatic smile, she chose not to reveal any specific details, leaving fans to speculate about the prospect of a sequel.

Kareena Kapoor sported a chic yet comfortable look that caught the attention of onlookers. She looked gorgeous in an elegant white kurta set adorned with geometric blue designs, paired with her signature black shades that added a touch of glamour to her ensemble. Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia opted for a more relaxed vibe in an all-black outfit. The actress donned black track pants coupled with a black tank top and a trendy blazer. Before parting ways, both the stars shared a warm hug, captivating the hearts of onlookers and photographers alike.

The reunion of these two actresses at the airport has sent fans into a frenzy, igniting conversations across social media platforms about the potential return of the beloved characters from Chup Chup Ke. As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comments section. One of the fans wrote, “Movies like “Chup Chup Ke" that combine romance and comedy are not made anymore."

Released in 2006, Chup Chup Ke was a comedy-drama directed by the popular filmmaker Priyadarshan. The movie featured an ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Suniel Shetty, and more. The 2006 release, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Punjabi House, left a lasting mark on the audience with its uproarious humour and heartwarming moments.