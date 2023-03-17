Actor Dhanush has struck a chord with the masses with his latest Tamil film, Vaathi. Its Telugu version is titled Sir. He has been receiving plaudits for his impressive performance in the role of a teacher, fighting against the corrupt education system. From fans to critics, along with notable film personalities, the praise continues to pour in for this Venky Atluri-directorial. Now, with the period drama marking its presence on the OTT giant Netflix, a special deleted scene from Vaathi has been released. The video was shared by the Tamil-language television channel, Sun TV.

According to OTT Play, the deleted sequence is an alternative climax of Vaathi, which failed to make it to the final cut. The scene opens with a jam-packed auditorium. Here, the audience can be seen applauding a student for clinching the top rank in the JEE examinations. When the host calls the student up on stage, one of the professors is seen gesturing at the student to read something from a script, kept on the podium.

After exchanging a stern glance with his professor, the boy tears the script into two parts. Addressing the crowd, he exposes the truth of money-minded educationists by placing an old tape on the podium. He further expresses his heartfelt gratitude toward his professor Bala Murugan sir (played by Dhanush), crediting him for his success in getting the top rank in the JEE exam.

This incident leaves the audience present at the auditorium shocked. In the closing few minutes, a close-up shot of an aged Dhanush, wearing broad-rimmed glasses can be seen. The rest of his face is not visible, the subtle squint in his eyes indicates that Dhanush gives out a gratifying smile.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments, Vaathi revolves around a teacher named Bala Murugan, who is on a mission to stop the privatisation of educational centres. Set in the 90s, Bala Murugan is portrayed as a man who has been serving as a teacher to underprivileged students, while dealing with politics from a renowned educator.

Vaathi’s music is scored by GV Prakash. The film also stars actress Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, Ilavarasu, Tanikella Bharani, and Aadukalam Naren also play crucial roles in the film.

Dhanush’s next outing will be director Arun Matheswaran’s action drama, Captain Miller. Paired opposite Priyanka Mohan, Dhanush is essaying the role of a gangster in the film. Captain Miller is slated to hit the silver screen in November this year.

