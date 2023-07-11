Watch: How Nakuul Mehta Is Gearing Up For His 18th On-screen Wedding

Nakuul Mehta is one of the famous actors, who has, on many occasions, left the audience enthralled with his performances, be it in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara or Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. But, looks like the actor is tired of getting married again and again not once or twice or thrice but for the 18th time in his reel life. The actor has recently graced the OTT with the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

The Ishqbaaz actor decided to convey his feelings humorously by creating a clip on his recent reel wedding. It starts with the actor describing that it is his 18th reel wedding and adds, “Jaan jaa rahi (I am dying). Kon shaadi karta hai itni baar (Who gets married so many times)?" He treated his fans to hilarious glimpses from behind the scenes of his show which included some funny moments, him preparing for the wedding scene, and some light-hearted exchanges with the co-actors and crew. The reel also captured a quick snap of his real-life Jankee and some playful scenes with his on-screen bride Disha Parmar.

In one of the scenes he can be seen putting on makeup, while in the other, he is can be seen getting his pagdi tied before the wedding scene.

The caption read, “The secret sauce to survive multiple REEL weddings revealed. Do NOT share widely."

