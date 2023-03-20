Malayalam actor Jayaram was a force to reckon with back in the 1990s as he delivered blockbuster films one after another. Years later, the charismatic personality of the actor has not diminished at all. The actor, who is also known for mimicking big actors in the film industry, has recently shared a video on Instagram recently. In the Instagram Reel, he is seen on a flight while Jayaram captured himself intimidating legendary Malayalam actor Prem Nazir.

After a few seconds, he slowly pans the camera towards his right and his Manassinakkare co-actress Sheela can be seen laughing. In the video, Jayaram can be heard saying in Malayalam, “I’m seeing my Maakath after a very long time." To which Sheela sportingly replied and said that she is good and asked about his whereabouts while controlling her laughter.

He added Melleyonu Padi Nine Nkaunarti Omale from their Manassinakkare in the background music of the film.

Watch the Instagram Reel here:

Meanwhile, Jayaram has a series of interesting projects in the pipeline. He recently joined director Trivikram Srinavas’s next venture with Mahesh Babu. The film has been tentatively titled, SSMB28. He shared a photo with Mahesh Babu from the sets of the film on Instagram. Jayaram donned grey kurta pyjamas whereas Mahesh looks handsome in a checked shirt with washed grey denim. They can be seen smiling as they posed for the camera.

“Grew up watching Krishna sir’s movies in theatres! Now working with this gem of a person Mahesh Babu. Once again happy to collaborate with my very own trivikram ji (sic)," he wrote in the caption of the picture.

SSMB28 marks the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas, after the previous blockbusters Athadu and Khaleja. Trivikram Srinivas has confirmed that the upcoming film will be a full-fledged action entertainer. It also features Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela as its female leads, while Thaman S is scoring the music of the film. The film is said to hit the theatres this September.

Jayaram will also be seen in the sequel of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-II.

