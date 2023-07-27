Watch: Kannada Actress Rachita Ram Enjoys The Rain In Her Me-time

Rachita’s fans showered her with praise in the comments section. “I’m from Maharashtra but a big fan of you, Dimple Queen," wrote one user. “Heyyyy I love you unlimited Rachi sweet heart looking so cute," commented one fan. Another user wrote, “Beautiful rachitha." Many others filled the comment section with hearts and lovey-dovey-eyed emojis.

Actress Rachita Ram is known for her work in the Kannada film industry. Recently, she shared an adorable video on Instagram which went viral in no time. In the clip, Rachita can be seen enjoying the rain. From her surroundings, it seems like she is on the porch of a house, which has a garden in the front. Posing amid the greenery, Rachita Ram can be seen at her cheerful best. She can be seen playing with the rain drops while flashing big smiles at the lens. “I love when it rains! I feel so much better and cheerful!" read her caption. One of her hashtags says it’s her ‘my time.’ Rachita can be seen donning a casual look. She wore a printed poncho top with black jeggings. Her hair was tied in a pony, and she was seen wearing geeky glasses and slippers. Rachita Ram flaunted her glowy skin in a no-makeup makeup look.

Last month, Rachita Ram was spotted at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa’s memorial. Her visit became the talk of the town and her photos of the visit went viral on social media. It also led to a lot of speculation on whether she is planning to join politics or not. Rachita was dressed in a simple ethnic outfit. Her photos were posted by a Twitter handle, with the caption: “Leading Kannada actress Rachita Ram visits the memorial of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the late Ms J Jayalalitha, and pays her respects to the remarkable leader who has inspired her greatly."

Rachita marked her debut in Kannada films with the movie Bulbul in 2013, where she shared screen space with Darshan. Fans were impressed with her dialogue delivery style, personality and her powerful performance. She earned positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.