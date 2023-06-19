Watch: Leaked Video From Pushpa2 Shows A River Chase Scene

The highly anticipated second instalment of the Pushpa franchise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, is generating significant buzz in the film industry. Following the immense success of the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, which catapulted Allu Arjun to pan-Indian stardom, fans are eagerly anticipating the next thrilling chapter.

Currently, Pushpa 2: The Rule is being filmed with director Sukumar sparing no effort to create an even more captivating cinematic experience. However, a leaked video related to the film’s shooting has grabbed the attention of fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

In the village of Mangapet, Telangana, the filming of Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently underway, as per reports. It was during one of these sequences that a leaked video surfaced. The video depicts a convoy of lorries carrying red sandalwood logs rushing through a river, with jeeps closely trailing behind. This particular scene seems to hold significant importance in the movie, and the thrilling chase involving the lorries and jeeps in the river only adds to the anticipation and thrill surrounding the film.

As anticipated, the leaked video from the shooting of Pushpa 2: The Rule spread rapidly across different social media platforms, capturing the attention of fans and intensifying their curiosity about the film.

According to a representative from the film’s production team, the first part of Pushpa received global appreciation for Allu Arjun’s distinctive style and mannerisms, which we can anticipate witnessing in the second instalment as well. With an increased budget, the team is determined to deliver a visually breathtaking and captivating cinematic experience to the viewers in Pushpa 2: The Rule.