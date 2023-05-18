Watch: Lyrical Video Of Arya’s Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam

The creators of the movie Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam featuring Arya in the lead role unveiled the lyrical video for the song Karikuzhambu Vaasam. The clip features the stars of the movie Arya and Siddhi Idnani. GV Prakash Kumar has taken charge of both composing and singing the music for the song, while Junior Nithya has penned the lyrics for it. Directed by M Muthaiya, known for his previous work in the Karthi-starrer Viruman, this film marks the first collaboration between Muthaiya and Arya.

Advertisement

The movie boasts a talented ensemble cast including Siddhi Idnani, Prabu, Singampuli, Naren, Tamizh, Madhusudhana Rao, Bhakyaraj, Avinash and R K Vijay Murugna, among others. Velraj is responsible for the cinematography in the movie, while the editing duties are entrusted to Venkat Raajen, who has previously worked alongside Muthaiya on the film Viruman.

Arya is set to captivate movie enthusiasts once more with his upcoming film, Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam.

Last December, the makers revealed an exhilarating first-look poster, showcasing the protagonist in a black shirt and lungi, exuding a commanding presence while seated on a chair. The backdrop wall features a captivating sketch of superstar Rajinikanth from his 1995 film Baasha. The film’s title was unveiled by renowned filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Advertisement

Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam is described as a rural mass action entertainer, following the style of director Muthaiya’s previous successful films. In this upcoming venture, Arya will be seen opposite Siddhi Idnani, who gained fame from Vendhu Thanindhathu Kadu.

Adding to the movie’s credentials, the background music and songs are composed by the National Award-Winning musician GV Prakash Kumar. The cinematography is handled by Velraj, while the editing is taken care of by Venkat Raajen.

Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam marks the first collaboration between Arya and Muthaiya, who gained recognition through his film Viruman.