Watch: Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Is A True Diva And Here Is The Proof

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his little munchkin Sitara are a perfect example of ‘Like Father, like daughter’. The diva in the making is one of the most popular star kids on social media. The little one has already wooed the audience with her social media presence. Recently, Sitara once again took the internet by storm with a captivating dance video.

The Instagram clip features her rehearsing a Hindi number. Her poise and grace can captivate anyone. As expected, the netizens immediately flooded the post with appreciation. The peppy video even went viral on the internet.

After appearing in the Penny song from Sarkaru Vari Pata, Sitara is reported to make her full-fledged acting debut soon. However, nothing has been made official yet. In addition to this, it is also believed that Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam will also be stepping into acting soon. He graced the big screen as a child artist in the 2014 film 1: Nenokkadine.

Now, let us take a look at the Maharshi star’s exciting lineup. The Superstar will next lead the much-awaited drama, SSMB28. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the untitled project marks the actor and director’s third collaboration after Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde has been paired opposite Mahesh Babu in the film. Additionally, Sreeleela has also been roped in to play a key character. The shooting of the venture has already commenced.

While PS Vinod is the director of photography for SSMB28, composer S Thaman is providing the music for the drama. In addition to this, Navin Nooli is the head of the editing department, and Anbu-Arivu is looking after the choreography.

Following this, Mahesh Babu will collaborate with RRR director SS Rajamouli for the project named SSMB29 for now.