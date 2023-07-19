Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier Shares Glimpses From Her Girls' Trip In Bangkok

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier turned into an overnight sensation after her famous wink video went viral. The scene was from the 2019 romantic comedy film, Oru Adaar Love. Since then, Priya has been climbing the success ladder quite well. She is a travel and fashion enthusiast. Her Instagram timeline is proof. She was recently on a girl’s trip to Thailand’s capital Bangkok. She shared a video of herself enjoying a cruise ride with her welcome drink. The clip shared on Instagram opens with Priya in her hotel, showing off her bracelet made with white flowers. In the next frame, she was seen jumping on the hotel bed with her friends in a bathrobe. After a few seconds, she can be seen looking gorgeous in a shimmery black cord-set from the shelves of Western Lady Boutique and styled by Ashna Aash.

Priya Prakash Varrier was seen relishing the welcome drink that she received, along with an orchid, as she soaked up the nightlife of the city. She also added a clip of toasting their champagne while enjoying their dinner. She added the current trendy song Makeba to her reel. “Makeba-ing in Bangkok with Pick Your Trail and Banyan Tree Bangkok," her caption read.

Priya Prakash Varrier added a bunch of photos from her cruise night earlier. Priya looked stunning in her black outfit, which she paired with a silver sandal and shades. She kept her hair and makeup simple and used minimum accessories. “Dream come true with my forever favourites! Thank you Pick Your Trail for always making my vacations the best and Banyan Tree Bangkok for your hospitality. The saffron dinner cruise was something else," she wrote in the caption of the post.