Actress Rashmika Mandanna has gained a huge fan following, owing to her acting skills, off-screen persona and charm. She is surely trying to make her mark in almost every film industry. Recently, she won millions of hearts with her Hindi film debut with Goodbye, starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika will now be seen on Zee Marathi’s Chitra Gaurav Puraskar 2023. Yes, you read that right.

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen performing Lavani — a Maharashtrian folk dance — just like a Marathi Mulgi, at the Zee Chitra Gaurav Puraskar on March 26. The official account of Zee Marathi has also dropped a promo for the event. Rashmika looks absolutely stunning in a traditional avatar. In the clip, she is seen in a white saree with a pink border with a matching pink blouse.

Zee Marathi captioned the clip in Marathi, which when translated reads: “Real Marathi avatar of Rashmika. This news will be discussed. Zee Chitra Gaurav Award Ceremony on March 26, Sunday, Evening at 7 o’clock."

Earlier, a teaser was shared by Zee Marathi Official on Instagram, where Rashmika opens an envelope. In the video, Rashmika says, “Marathi lavani par thumka lagana hai? Namashkar mandali, mai hu apki Srivalli. Mai apka dil jitne aarhi hu Zee chitra Gaurav me. (Want to perform Marathi lavani? Hello everyone, I am your Srivalli and I am coming to win your heart in Zee Chitra Gaurav.)" The clip was captioned, “Srivalli will come to visit you. Zee Chitra Pride Award Ceremony, March 26, Sunday."

Rashmika Mandanna’s red carpet look for an award ceremony recently drew a lot of attention. She carried herself with grace, and her attire impressed her fans. Rashmika looked stunning in a black gown with a long trail, her hair tied neatly in a bun. She wore high heels and minimal make-up.

Rashmika Mandanna is riding high on the success of her latest film, Varisu. She starred alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the Vamshi Paidipally film. She wowed audiences with her chemistry with Vijay. She will also reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The movie, directed by Sukumar, has begun filming and is expected to surpass its first instalment, in terms of every aspect. The film is set to be released next year.

