Watch: Remo D’Souza Shows What Happens When He Is Angry With Wife Lizelle

Dance choreographer Remo D’ Souza and his wife Lizelle D’Souza have made us laugh our hearts out in a relatable video that the couple shared on Instagram. Remo, known for his spell-binding dance choreographies also has a not-so-secret humorous side. He often entertains us with his rib-tickling Instagram reels. Be it lip-syncing to famous dialogues or mastering some dance moves with little kids, the dance guru surely knows how to keep us hooked. This time too, Remo tickled our funny bones in his latest reel, where he depicted how his wife reacts when he gets angry.

“This happens to me when I AM ANGRY," captioned Remo in his post, tagging Lizelle while adding an angry emoji at the end. The video opens with Remo and Lizelle sleeping on a bed. Remo has his back turned away from his wife, giving the impression that he is angry with her. In a bid to pacify him, Lizelle tries to put the blanket over him. But pretending to be cross with Lizelle, Remo repeatedly throws the blanket.

Irked at the repeated response, Lizelle gives up. Not just that, but to teach her husband a lesson, she pushes Remo off the bed, hurling a pillow at him, suggesting that he is to sleep somewhere else. In a hilarious turn of events, a startled Remo stares at his wife in disbelief, cradles the pillow helplessly, and leaves the room. Meanwhile, Lizelle makes herself comfortable in bed and dozes off.

The video was quick to garner attention from social media users, who were left both gushing and laughing at the adorable couple. Television actor Jay Bhanushali supported Remo as he wrote, “Ramu Kaka is waiting to give you company, that’s what happened post this incident." Actress Sunidee Chauhah quipped, “ Hahaha… U guys are so adorable & hilarious.." Another user agreed with Remo’s situation as they commented, “It be like this."

Earlier, Remo D’Souza who has also donned the director’s for some Bollywood movies opened up on struggling with his mental health when his films failed to work in the theatres. Empathising with a contestant in the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 3, Remo revealed, “My mental health was not good. Yet, I rose up again and challenged myself, to make myself better."