Watch: Ryan Gosling Brings Out Ken-ergy Into The Making Of I’m Just Ken Song

The Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling continues to capture the audience’s heart, with people still rushing to theatres to experience the magic. One of the highlights of the film was Ryan Gosling’s performance on I’m Just Ken song. Now, Barbie fans have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes as the recently released footage shows Ryan Gosling rehearsing the track alongside his fellow Kens, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. In the footage, Ryan Gosling’s performance even leaves Greta Gerwig in splits as he removes his white fur coat showing off his chiselled abs. The video also offers a sneak peek into actors’ dance rehearsals along with the scenes from the film.

For those not aware, Ryan Gosling’s Ken sings I’m Just Ken, before his battle with another Ken group, led by Simu Liu in Barbieland. The energetic track shows the intense showdown on the beach, that involves fake horses and sword fights.

The video released by Atlantic Records takes us behind the scenes of the making of the Barbie song and the actual recording of the track, featuring guitarists Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen. Throughout the footage, director Greta Gerwig can be seen smiling, providing guidance and direction to Ryan Gosling and the other cast members involved in bringing the song to life.