Watch: Sara Ali Khan And Vicky Kaushal Enjoy Poha, Jalebi In Indore

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are on a promotional spree for their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The duo has been travelling around the country as they leave no stone unturned to promote their film. The team was in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. After seeking blessings from Mahakal in Ujjain, Sara visited Indore to promote her film. After the promotional event, both the actors hit the streets of the city to relish the famous street food, jalebi and poha.

The actors were spotted at 56 Dukan in the city where they enjoyed the food. The video shared by paparazzo Pallav Paliwal shows the Atrangi Re actress concentrating on enjoying her poha while Vicky can be seen posing with the Jalebi for the shutterbugs before having a bite. The actor can be also heard saying, “Indore aake poha, jalebi agar nhi khai, toh kya aye."

Sara looks beautiful in the pink lehenga, which has a bohemian touch to it, while Vicky donned denim on the denim look for the day.

The caption of the video read: “Ahead of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s release this Friday, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were spotted savouring Indore’s famous poha-jalebi and grooving to their trending songs from the film."

Watch the video here:

The duo also performed their film’s romantic single Saanjha on the streets for their fans. The video was shared by the film’s production house, Maddock Films on Instagram. “Yeh Kapil aur Somya ka Saanjha hai! Iss jodi ne humare saath-saath Indore walon ka bhi dil chura liya hai," said in the caption of the post.

The film hit the theatres on June 2, Friday which is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar.

The film is so far receiving positive responses from the critics and audience. However, it has to wait to see whether the film is commercially successful.