Watch: Shiva Rajkumar Shares Glimpses Of His Independence Day Celebration

Actor Shiva Rajkumar and his wife Geetha Shivrajkumar celebrated this year’s Independence Day with great enthusiasm and fervour. The couple visited the Shakthi Dhama orphanage. The orphanage was born due to the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s efforts. Puneeth was Shiva Rajkumar’s brother. The Independence Day special event was organised in Mysuru on Tuesday. Shakthi Dhama, a women and child rehabilitation and learning centre, is located on Nanjangud Road. Sharing a video clip from the celebrations on Twitter, Shiva Rajkumar wrote, “It was a great pleasure to celebrate the 77th Independence Day this year with the children and staff of our beloved Shakthi Dhama School. There is a surprise at the end, don’t miss it!"

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Shiva Rajkumar said, “Everyone should remember the names of all great leaders who strived for the cause of independence." Highlighting that the country got independence due to the sacrifice and struggles of our ancestors, he noted that everyone should use freedom in the best way possible. Geetha Shivarajkumar also shared her thoughts after hosting the flag. She said, “Independence Day is marked by the remembrance of all those who fought to liberate the country from the shackles of the Britishers."

Sports Authority of India (SAI) former Assistant Director Arun Kumar Patil, theatre artist Deepak Mysuru, former Physical Education Instructor Veeresh, and Shaktidhama Director Manjula were also present to mark the occasion.