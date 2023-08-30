Watch: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Spotted Exploring Artwork In Mumbai

Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery recently hosted a surprise visit from the glamorous couple of Bollywood— Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. This dynamic duo, who got married in a fairytale wedding in February, is mastering the art of balancing their professional and personal lives to perfection. The lovebirds are often spotted together exploring the city. Just a few days back, paparazzi caught a glimpse of them exiting together after a dinner date at a trendy Mumbai restaurant.

This time, we get a sneak peek of the couple’s visit to the popular art gallery in the city. Sidharth sported a dashing maroon and black checkered shirt, paired effortlessly with black pants. Kiara, on the other hand, radiated elegance in a beautiful white jumpsuit adorned with botanical prints.

The video shows the couple exploring the artistic wonders on display, and they look absolutely splendid. Their fans, naturally, couldn’t contain their excitement. One fan charmingly remarked that they all deserve such an art gallery date, while another simply declared their admiration for the couple. A third one said that while the fans might love to see photos and videos of the couple, the duo deserves privacy and should be allowed to spend some time without the cameras rolling after them.

A few days ago, the paparazzi had captured another enchanting moment as Sidharth and Kiara emerged from a restaurant, having savoured a romantic dinner together. Sidharth, ever the gentleman, held his wife’s hand as they made their way to their waiting car. Of course, they graciously posed for the photographers before departing. For their night out, Kiara chose a stylish white shirt dress, while Sidharth went for a casual yet chic look with a navy blue tee paired alongside grey trousers.

Watch the video here: