Watch: Sudha Murty Vibes To Her Favourite Telugu Song

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s wife, educator-author Sudha Murthy is winning hearts with her simplicity. In the last few months, she has made headlines for various reasons. Be it being trolled for carrying her food abroad or intriguing anecdotes while travelling, Sudha Murthy manages to grab the attention of Internet users and has become a household name across the nation.

Recently, she revealed her favourite song in an interview, the video of which has now gone viral. Sudha Murthy was asked about her favourite song. In an immediate response, she replied, “Idedo Bagundi from Mirchi." The delightful video also shows her vibing to the song and saying that she loves this song. Notably, Idedo Bagundi is a Telugu song featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad and penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, the song is from the film Mirchi, which was released in 2013. The film was directed by Koratala Siva. The ardent fans of Devi Sri Prasad are eagerly waiting to witness his musical prowess in the much-awaited Kanguva and Pushpa 2. Known for his musical brilliance, Devi Sri Prasad is popular for delivering chart-topping hits across various film industries in India.