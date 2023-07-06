Watch: Sunny Deol’s Daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya A Few Hours Before The Wedding

Dharmendra’s grandson and Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol tied the knot with his beau, Drisha Acharya, in a grand ceremony a few weeks ago. Recently, a video of Drisha preparing for the nuptials has gone viral. The video captures the bride-to-be getting her make-up done while sitting in a white robe, adorned with a statement maang tikka. She can be seen sipping on juice and enjoying the process a few hours before she officially ties the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Karan Deol.

As the video progresses, Drisha looks stunning in a red bridal attire. Her outfit consists of a cut-out red blouse with a deep V-neck and a tie-up detail at the back, embellished with golden work. She pairs it with a matching red lehenga featuring similar intricate work and drapes a heavy-work dupatta over it. Completing her bridal look, she wears a red veil and adorns herself with a statement necklace and earrings. The video also includes cheerful photos of the Deol family, capturing their smiles as they pose together for the camera.

Advertisement

The video shows a few small clips where Karan Deol can be seen entering the wedding venue with the baraat along with his father Sunny Deol. As the music plays, the father-son duo groove to the beats happily. Even Bobby Deol and Dharmendra can be seen dancing and fully enjoying the wedding. A small snippet shows Drisha Acharya looking overjoyed as she walks towards the mandap before the rituals begin.