Watch: Thalapathy Vijay And Pooja Hegde’s Impromptu Butta Bomma Dance Is Here

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde worked together in last year’s Beast. While the film did not meet expectations, it appears that the team certainly had a blast while shooting. We say this because Pooja Hegde has just shared an unseen behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of Beast where the duo are shaking a leg with a couple of kids and Sathish. The video was shared by Pooja Hegde as a birthday wish to Vijay, who turned 49 on June 22. However, while celebrities poured in wishes for the actor on his birthday, Pooja was a day late in posting her wish as she uploaded the video a day later.

“Just this little gem on my phone from the sets of Beast since it was Thalapathy’s birthday yesterday," wrote Pooja Hegde as a caption to the video of them dancing to the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo song Buttabomma. The original song was picturised on Pooja Hegde herself along with Telugu star Allu Arjun. Take a look at the video here.