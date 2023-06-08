Watch: The Rani Song Which Was Shot With 5,000 Junior Artists

The music video of the first song from the movie Rani, written and directed by Shanker Ramakrishnan, has been released. The song titled Pradarshanathineethi is a celebratory composition. While it maintains the traditional elements of an anushtana art form, it is accompanied by contemporary background music, representing a fusion of the old and the new. The lyrics of the song include the lines “Vajrenam Vajrenam Vajrenam God…Akasom Bhumi and Vajrenam God".

The song shoot involved the massive participation of over 5,000 people and was set in Venjaramoodu and Vellanikal params. It was a joyous and festive affair, filled with celebrations. Arun Nandakumar served as the choreographer for this song.

Manju Warrier, the acclaimed Malayalam actress, has unveiled the first look of the actress Niyathi Kadambi from the movie Rani. Expressing her excitement, Manju mentioned that she has been aware of the project for the past few years and is thrilled to see it materialise. She extended her best wishes to the team, describing the film as amazing.

Actor Unni Mukundan recently shared the title announcement poster for the film Rani on his official Facebook account. In his post, the actor expressed his best wishes to the director Shanker Ramakrishnan, Urvashi, Bhavana, Mala Parvathy, Honey Rose, Anumol, Indrans and the entire team of Rani. Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aarya and Priyamani also shared the title announcement poster on their respective social media accounts.