Watch: Vaishnavi Gowda Matches Steps With Her Seetha Rama Co-stars In Viral Reel

Vaishnavi Gowda is one of the most loved TV and film actresses in the Kannada industry. She continues to impress the audience with her performances. She loves to stay connected with her fans through social media. Recently, Vaishnavi shared an adorable clip. In the video, she was seen jumping on the bandwagon of the Makeba trend with her co-actors from her ongoing show Seetha Rama. In the reel, Vaishnavi Gowda can be seen doing the trending hook step from the popular song Makeba by Jain. Actors Gagan Chinnappa, Ashok Sharma and Meghana Shankarappa too matched steps with her. By the end of the video, Ashok can be seen dancing freely making everyone laugh out loud. Vaishnavi looked gorgeous in a blue floral ethnic suit that she paired with a purple dupatta. She completed her look with a pair of nude heels and kept her hair open. “Dancing our way through! already a month to Seetha Rama," she penned in the caption of the post. The post went viral in no time.

Earlier, Vaishnavi Gowda celebrated with her co-actors after her show touched 7.5 TRP within the opening week. She was seen grooving with her co-stars on the show’s sets. “Our little happy dance for hitting a 7.5 rating in the opening week. PS: Do not miss CharanD’s dance," she wrote in the caption of the reel.