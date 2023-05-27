WATCH: Varun Dhawan Turns Up In Casuals At IIFA, Netizens Call Him, 'Urfi Ka Bhai'

Varun Dhawan made a mark with Jugg Jugg Jeeyo last year around the time when films were not performing well at the box office. The actor followed it up with Bhediya which received great reviews but could only mint enough money to deem it average. Besides acting, Varun Dhawan often makes headlines with his paparazzi appearances at various events. Maintaining that trajectory, Varun Dhawan who is Abu Dhabi to attend the IIFA awards was spotted recently in his most casual avatar.

On Saturday, a popular paparazzo handle took to their Instagram timeline to drop a video of the Bhediya actor surrounded by security and fans. However, what caught everyone’s attention was his casual outfit. He wore a white vest, printed shorts and white sunglasses. However, netizens had mixed reactions to his look.

One of them wrote, “Style? Looks pretty childish!" Another one commented, “Desi style(with fire emojis)". Someone else said, “Urfi Ka Bhai!" A fan also stated, “Our favourite!(with fire emojis)". A fan commented, “Ye toh har Indian ladko ka style hai!"

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya. The horror-comedy was set in the forests of Arunachal. It tells the story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf, and begins to transform into a creature. As Bhaskar and his buddies try to find answers, a bunch of twists, turns, and laughs ensue. A Maddock Films production, the film also starred Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. It was released in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25. Now Varun Dhawan would be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Besides this, the actor will be featured in the Indian installment of the pan-global series Citadel, helmed by Russo Brothers. Along with Varun Dhawan, it will also star Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.