Watch: Veteran Kannada Actor Dwarakish Reacts To Reports About His Death

Fake news about the passing away of veteran Kannada film actor Dwarakish has been circulating on social media, causing concern among many people. However, the actor himself has now clarified that he is still alive and not pleased with the misinformation being spread about him. The spreading of false news about his well-being caused concern among his fans, and the news quickly became popular on social media. The actor responded to the situation by releasing a video statement to provide clarification. In the video message, Dwarkish reassured his fans that he is doing well and thanked them for their blessings.

He expressed his gratitude for their love and faith and stated that he is determined to keep going. Dwarakish added that as long as he has the support of his fans, he will not be troubled by anything.

Born on August 19, 1942, in Hunsur, Dwarakish received his primary and secondary education from Sharada Vilas and Banumaya School before completing a diploma course in Mechanical Engineering from CPC Polytechnic. He then started Bharat Auto Spare Store along with his brother-in-law. However, in 1963, he left the business to pursue a career in the film industry. Dwarakish was known for his popular on-screen pairing with Kannada’s leading actor Vishnuvardhan, and they were referred to as the “Kutti-Kula" pair.

After making his debut in the film Veerasankalpa in 1964, Dwarakish acted in hundreds of films and went on to produce over 40, as well as providing action cuts for more than 15 films. He has made a significant contribution to Kannada cinema, leaving his mark as an actor, director and producer. Dwarakish has been active in the film industry since 1966, producing numerous movies under his production company Dwarakish Chitra.

Dwarakish has acted in numerous films as a lead actor and a comedy artist. He is also famously known as Kulla Dwarakish due to his short stature. He has not only contributed to Kannada cinema but also to Tamil and Hindi films. Dwarakish’s acting career has spanned several decades and he was last seen in the 2015 film Aatagara.

