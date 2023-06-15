Watch: Vikram Bhatt Sings Bhojpuri Singer Akshara Singh's Song Idhar Aane Ka Nahi

Writer-director Vikram Bhatt is looking forward to his upcoming film 1920: Horrors of the Heart as a producer. The film is going to hit the big screens on June 23 and Vikram is busy with its promotions. In one of the promotional interviews, Vikram appreciated Bhojpuri singer and producer Akshara Singh’s song Idhar Aane Ka Nahi.

Vikram said, “Kya attitude hain unka. Main fida ho gaya (What an attitude, I have become her fan)." When asked to sing some of the lines from that song, the director was apprehensive. On being nudged a little, he sang some of the lines. The Raaz director slightly laughed after he completed singing the lines and apologised to the actress as well if he couldn’t sing the number correctly.

Akshara shared this video on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Vikram Bhatt sir Bahut Bahut shukriya itni izzat ke liye, you killed it, man. Superb. Apko apki film 1920 ke liye dhero shubhkaamnaye @vikrampbhatt." In another story, she wrote, “You are just amazing. Specially hum bulaibe nahi kiye was superb."

Akshara unveiled the song Idhar Aane Ka Nahi on YouTube on June 27, 2020. Ashish Verma penned and composed this song which has received 454 million views. Check out the song here: