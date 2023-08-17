Watch: Vishwak Sen And Neha Shetty’s Bold Dance On Kushi Musical Night

The coming age of actors is exploring innovative methods to promote their movies. In the past, movie promotions mainly involved interviews, which later evolved to include pre-release events and song launch ceremonies. However, discussing the film during these events can be challenging. For instance, at the Kushi musical night, Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha performed a romantic dance on stage, while Vishwak Sen garnered attention for his public display of affection with Neha Shetty in a saree, causing a viral sensation.

As part of the movie’s promotional activities, the first song Suttamla Soosi was launched by the students of Mallareddy College in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Vishwak started dancing on stage by playfully involving Neha Shetty in his moves. Neha then started draping Vishwak with her saree. Both Vishwak and Neha showed their grace with their bold dance moves. This entire interaction took place in front of the audience and media. The video of this incident is rapidly gaining traction on social media. Opinions vary, with some suggesting that the duo’s actions are overly attention-seeking, while others view it as a fresh approach. Some argue that such live performances by the lead pair are essential for engaging the audience.

The event saw the presence of various personalities, including Vishwak Sen, lead actress Neha Shetty, director Krishna Chaitanya, producer Suryadevara Nagavamshi, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, singer Anurag Kulkarni, and co-producers. Vishwak Sen’s confident demeanour was evident as he took the stage, exuding his energetic speech. This attitude was complemented by Neha Shetty’s audacious performance.