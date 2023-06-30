Watch: When Amitabh Bachchan Got Emotional Recollecting How Mahmood Became His Lifesaver

In a captivating revelation from the film industry, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan shared an emotional story about his collaboration with Mehmood in the movie “Bombay To Goa." During an appearance on the renowned 90s show “Movers and Shakers," Bachchan opened up about his initial hesitation to dance on the iconic song “Dekha Na Haye Re.." Mehmood, who not only played a supporting role but also served as the co-director, played a pivotal role in convincing Bachchan to showcase his dance moves.

Recalling the incident, Mehmood mentioned that when he arrived on the sets, he found Bachchan in tears, expressing his uncertainty and stating that he wouldn’t be able to dance. Mehmood reassured him, emphasizing that if a person can walk, they can dance. He advised Bachchan to rest and return the next day with renewed energy. Mehmood also encouraged the crew to applaud even if the initial shot wasn’t perfect, as appreciation is an actor’s fuel.