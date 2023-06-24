Watch: When Salman Khan Almost Referred To Katrina Kaif As His ‘Biwi’ On National TV

Salman Khan is considered one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. He has given some of the biggest hits in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from working in films, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is also an entrepreneur and hosts various award programmes and TV reality shows. As much as he is in the news for his films and public appearances, he is quite popular among the audience for his reported past relationships as well. Be it Sangeeta Bijlani, Somi Ali, Aishwarya Rai, or Katrina Kaif, the superstar’s name has always been associated with various actresses.

Now, a clip is going viral on social media from the time when the actor was reportedly in a relationship with Katrina Kaif. According to reports, the video, shared by a fan page, was from the sets of the reality show Dus Ka 10, which was hosted by Salman Khan. Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar had come to promote one of their films, when Akshay said, “He can’t play this as Salman and Katrina are from the same house. Katrina would know all the answers." To which Salman responded by asking Akshay, “Whether he tells everything to his wife?"

The fans went into nostalgia after seeing the viral clip and took to the comment section of the post. One of the fans wrote, “Never call your girlfriend your wife before marriage". Another user commented, “Poor Katrina lost a diamond". A third user wrote, “They look so cute together".

Even though Salman and Katrina’s alleged love affair came to an end after some time, they continue to be good friends and have been seen working together in films as well. Katrina got married to Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021, and the couple has been living a happy life together.