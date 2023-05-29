‘We Both Are Enough’: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Romantic Video With Husband

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanwaz Sheikh have been shelling out major couple goals from their Dubai vacation. They have been painting the town red with their mushy pictures on social media. Ever since Devoleena tied the nuptial knot with Shanwaz, she was targeted by trolls, who passed derogatory remarks regarding her marriage to a Muslim man.

But, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has always stood as a pillar of support for her husband, shutting all the naysayers with her bold responses. Recently, Devoleena dropped a romantic video with Shanwaz on Instagram from her Dubai outing, which once again received flak.

Presumably, taking a subtle dig at her critics Devoleena penned a sweet note along with the video that read, “You don’t know us. You even don’t need to know us. Because we both are enough for each other. Shonu."

The video captured Devoleena and Shanwaz coming down a flight of stairs, hand-in-hand, sporting beaming smiles on their faces. Devoleena was decked up in a bright yellow dress, exuding cheery vibes. She levelled up her glam game with a pretty stone-studded, chained neckpiece and open brunette tresses. A pair of all-white sneakers completed the actress’s overall look.

Shanwaz on the other hand, was also high on the style quotient. He was dressed in a uber-cool white-and-beige, half-sleeved T-shirt that he teamed up with a pair of white joggers. Shanwaz rounded off his handsome look by wearing black-and-gold sunglasses and white sneakers. The video seemed straight out of a movie scene with the adorable pair appearing quite happy in the company of one another.

The Instagram reel did not take much time to reach the feed of social media users. While a few gushed at Devoleena and Shanwaz’s beautiful chemistry, calling them “Best couples", “Lovebirds", “Beautiful", and “so cute" others dropped nasty remarks. One of them commented, “Devoleena looks like she is just showing off her love for Shanwaz. It’s all a drama." “Is she this innocent in real life too, like she is seen in reels?" came another sarcastic remark.

Not so long ago, Devoleena lashed out at a troll who asked her whether her future babies would be Hindus or Muslims. She wrote, “Whether my babies will be Hindu or Muslim aap kaun? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha, mera dharm, mere rules. Aap kaun?"