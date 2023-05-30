“We Can, But…”: Naresh Opens Up About Having A Kid With Wife Pavitra Lokesh

Telugu actor Naresh Vijaya Krishna and actress Pavitra Lokesh are hogging the limelight ever since their wedding video went viral online. The couple tied the knot in March. They are now busy promoting their latest movie Malli Pelli, which is directed by MS Raju. During the promotional event, the couple’s opinion about having children caught everyone’s attention.

At the time of promoting the movie, the couple was asked if they wish to have children to which Naresh responded with a quite sensible answer.

“We can still have children medically. But when I turn 80, the child will be 20 years old. Is that necessary? We are together as husband and wife… We now have 3 children and are living together," the seasoned actor said.

Reportedly, Naresh Vijaya Krishna and his wife Pavitra Lokesh first met each other on the sets of Malli Pelli. He instantly liked her and thought she was the right match and soon popped the question of marriage to her. However, Pavitra Lokesh did not respond. But, finally, on December 31, 2022, the actress reciprocated his love.

According to reports, Pavitra Lokesh had met Naresh Vijaya Krishna’s mother, Vijaya Nirmala before her demise, when her health condition was deteriorating. She also claimed to have met Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata and said that “everyone in the family welcomed me as one of their own."

Naresh Vijaya Krishna is the son of renowned actress Vijaya Nirmala and her first husband KS Murthy. Naresh first married Srinu and had a son with her named Naveen Vijaykrishna. After his divorce from her, he went on to marry Rekha Supriya, who is the granddaughter of poet and lyricist Devulapalli Krishna Shastri. In his 50s, he remarried again and tied the knot with Ramya Raghupathi. Finally, in 2023, he married Kannada actress Pavitra Lokesh.

On the work front, Naresh has many films in the pipeline including Anni Manchi Sakunamule, Telisinavaallu and Samajavaragamana. On the other hand, Pavitra Lokesh will be sharing the screen with Nithiin next.