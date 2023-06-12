'We Don't Need Devils, We're Already Here': Rashmi Gautam On Whale Slaughter Clip

Rashmi Gautam is a known celebrity in Telugu showbiz and has gained huge popularity as an anchor. When it comes to entertainment, one can trust Rashmi to absolutely nail it. While there are many other rising hosts and anchors, Rashmi’s love for her craft makes her a fan favourite. Apart from the glamour world, she is an animal lover and is quite active in raising voices against animal violence.

Recently, Rashmi Gautam shared a video on Twitter of the bloody sea of the Faroe Islands, part of the Kingdom of Denmark. The short clip captured the merciless killings of pilot whales and their calves. Later in the video, we can see the mammals scattered on the beach. Meanwhile, the people appeared to be cheerful. While Twitter had divisive opinions on the whale slaughter, with some calling it cruel and shameful, others supported it by calling it a part of their culture.

“This was a past grind, we just had another grind, the same species 50 pilot whales and babies, we have one ocean we better start looking after it," read the caption.

Advertisement

Condemning the act, Rashmi reshared the video and called humans the ‘devils.’ “We don’t need devils, we are already here," she tweeted.

A user was appalled to see the video and commented under her tweet, “Oh my god really to see this really horrible. Heartbreaking! If whales do the same for humans? We had power but should use it for good deeds."