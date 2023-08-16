Welcome 3 Is Titled 'Welcome To The Jungle', Film To Hit Theatres On Christmas 2024

Welcome 3 has been making headlines for a long time and now the makers have finally announced that the third film in the franchise will be titled ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. On Wednesday, Producer Firoz Nadiadwala shared the big news with fans and revealed that Welcome 3 will hit theatres on Christmas next year.

“FIROZ A NADIADWALA LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR ‘WELCOME 3’… #WelcomeToTheJungle is the title of the third instalment of #Welcome franchise… Producer #FirozANadiadwala has decided to bring the family entertainer in #Christmas2024," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote while sharing the big update.

Interestingly, the first Welcome movie was also released on Christmas 2007. The sequel hit theatres in 2015.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor will not be a part of Welcome 3. The two actors played the iconic duo - Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai in both Welcome movies. However, a report by Pinkvilla recently claimed they have been replaced by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi for Welcome 3.

“Of the 3 films under Firoz Nadiadwala’s banner, Welcome might be the first to take off as the script is ready a while back. The filmmaker is planning to bring a spin to the narrative of this comic caper by getting Sanjay Dutt and Arshad to play the notorious gangsters – Majnu and Uday. The duo have already shown their chemistry as Munna and Circuit and now it will be time to explore the dimension in a new franchise," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.