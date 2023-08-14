‘We’re Forever Indebted To You’: Lokesh Kanagaraj On Kamal Haasan’s 64 Years In Showbiz

Kamal Haasan has expressed happiness on completing 64 years as an actor and wrote a post in Tamil on Twitter. When loosely translated, the post says that it is a blessing for him to keep working as an actor for 64 years. He also thanked the people who congratulated him on this remarkable achievement in life.

Kamal Haasan, one of the legendary actors in the film industry, has the heartbeat of millions of fans. He completed 64 years in the film industry on August 12 and received wishes from his fans. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Kamal Haasan in Leo, has also congratulated him on this milestone. He wrote on Twitter, “Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir, for bracing the world with 64 years of unparalleled work! We’re forever indebted to you aandavarey! #64YearsOfKamalism."

Kamal Haasan debuted as a child artist in the film Kalathoor Kannamma (1960) and won the President’s Gold Medal. His career trajectory gained momentum after Kalathoor Kannamma and acted in nearly 220 films directed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. He holds distinction for his work as a choreographer, director, and writer. He wrote his first script for the film Unarchigal (1976) at the age of 18. This was then followed by films like Rajapaarvai (1981), Sathya (1988) and Apoorva Sahotharargal (1989), which are remembered as classics. Kamal Haasan has been conferred with Zee Cine Awards Tamil under the pride of the Indian cinema category in 2020. He has received the Filmfare Award, Zee Cine Award, and many other prestigious honours as well.

Kamal Haasan is shooting for his much-talked-about film Indian 2, directed by S Shankar. This film revolves around Senapathy (Kamal Haasan), an ex-freedom fighter-turned-vigilante who fights against corruption. Senapathy helps a young man, who has been exposing corrupt politicians in the country through videos on the internet. The film boasts a talented cast starring Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover and Samuthirakani. It is expected to release in theatres in April 2024.