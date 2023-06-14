Rumoured Couple Kim Sejeong, Ahn Hyo-seop Were In Japan Together? Business Proposal Star Says...

Business Proposal actors Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo-seop have been embroiled in the rumours lately. The news of them travelling to Japan together started doing rounds on social media leaving fans excited. After the successful run of the Korean show Business Proposal, many started shipping the two. The chemistry between them was palpable and even off-screen both were often seen supporting each other.

However, in the latest development, actress Kim Sejeong shut down the ongoing rumours regarding their visit to Japan together. In a Weverse live broadcast, The Uncanny Encounter actress set the record straight and said, “There’s a rumour about me and Hye-seop oppa going to Japan? Why would I go to Japan with oppa?"

She further added, “To be specific, that ‘friend’ is my best friend and my older brother, they are who I went with, beep beep".

Take a look at the video here:

The rumours circulated after both Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo-seop shared photos from Japan, around the same time. Ahn Hyo-seop reportedly deleted posts from his Instagram and re-uploaded them soon after.