Rumoured Couple Kim Sejeong, Ahn Hyo-seop Were In Japan Together? Business Proposal Star Says...

Kim Sejeong took to Weverse live and put an end to the rumours of her visit to Japan with Ahn Hyo-seop.

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 18:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Kim and Ahn Hyo-seop starred together in Business Proposal.(Credits: Twitter)

Business Proposal actors Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo-seop have been embroiled in the rumours lately. The news of them travelling to Japan together started doing rounds on social media leaving fans excited. After the successful run of the Korean show Business Proposal, many started shipping the two. The chemistry between them was palpable and even off-screen both were often seen supporting each other.

However, in the latest development, actress Kim Sejeong shut down the ongoing rumours regarding their visit to Japan together. In a Weverse live broadcast, The Uncanny Encounter actress set the record straight and said, “There’s a rumour about me and Hye-seop oppa going to Japan? Why would I go to Japan with oppa?"

She further added, “To be specific, that ‘friend’ is my best friend and my older brother, they are who I went with, beep beep".

Take a look at the video here:

The rumours circulated after both Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo-seop shared photos from Japan, around the same time. Ahn Hyo-seop reportedly deleted posts from his Instagram and re-uploaded them soon after.

Many fans reacted to her clarification and wrote, “Ok shipper stop delusi. Let my baby girl have some privacy and don’t keep connecting her with something that is uncertain/impossible. My baby is the best." Another wrote, “The confirmation or denial every fan or shipper needs to hear. hope this ends all the arguments and assumptions. moving forward… "

On the work front, Sejeong will be next seen in Uncanny Encounter 2 with Jo Byung-gyu, Yoo Jun-sang and Yeom Hye-ran. On the other hand, Ahn Hyo-seop is currently seen in Dr. Romantic 3 with Yoo Yeon Seok.

first published: June 14, 2023, 16:47 IST
last updated: June 14, 2023, 18:48 IST
