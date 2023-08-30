West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Spotted At Big B’s Residence On Raksha Bandhan; Check Photos

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday was spotted leaving Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s residence. The pictures have gone viral on social media. It has raised the curiosity among the fans. Reportedly, she was here to tie rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan. In the photos, we can see Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhaya along with Abhishek Bachchan. Later, Mamata also poses for the shutterbugs.

In the photos, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Aishwarya Rai standing with Aaradhaya and smiling towards the media. Amitabh Bachchan is wearing a shawl and looking outside. As the car leaves we can also see Abhishek Bachchan. The family did not pose for the camera. But Mamata Banerjee did and was also seen announcing something. As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan had invited her to tea at his residence during her Mumbai visit. The actor had earlier attended the inaugural function of last year’s Kolkata International Film Festival – where Banerjee demanded that he be accorded the country’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna for his contribution to Indian cinema.

According to an inside source, there is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan will once again be sharing the screen together. However, not many details about the project are known as of now.