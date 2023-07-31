What Actor-Screenwriter Murali Gopy Said About Sexual Assault Allegations On Dileep

Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan Pillai, better known by his stage name Dileep, is an actor, producer, and businessman who is popular for his predominant work in the Malayalam film industry. The actor has worked in more than 150 films and has won several awards, including four Kerala State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards South. During the making of the film Kammara Sambhavam, in 2017, the actor was accused of sexual assault by actress Bhavana. Murali Gopi, the screenwriter and playback singer has now made a revelation on the entire controversy.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, when Murali Gopy was asked about working with Dileep amidst the controversy, he said, “This issue came up when the film was half-shot. And that he will not judge anyone." He said he has no proof that Dileep did it. In fact, nobody has. The accusation doesn’t amount to a verdict. He further added that he will never support mob verdicts. Who are we to judge people? There is no political correctness involved there. Is it reasonable to judge someone who has not been proven guilty? I am asking about the logic behind it. Further, he added he will give a clear answer once the verdict comes, till then he will not judge anyone.