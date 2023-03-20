Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni has risen to be one of the most sought-after actors in the film industry. The budding actor has delivered some impactful performances in films like Akhil, Hello, Mr Majnu, and Most Eligible Bachelor. Presently, Akhil is gearing up for the release of his upcoming cinematic venture, titled Agent.

Helmed by Surender Reddy, the Telugu-language spy action thriller has been creating quite a buzz ever since the film’s teaser was released last year. According to OTT Play, Akhil will be seen in an action avatar for the first time in Agent, the film that also stars Malayalam star Mammootty in a pivotal role.

Akhil has also displayed his love for sports, especially cricket. He is currently acting as the team captain of Telugu Warriors in the Celebrity Cricket League 2023. During one of the tournaments, the 28-year-old hit the headlines for his statement on dating rumours and marriage.

According to OTT Play, Akhil was quoted saying that he was currently single and being in a relationship was the last thing on his mind. The Telugu fame added that he was in love with his film career, aiming to score a few blockbuster movies, before tying the knot with anyone. More specifically, he asserted on remaining single, for a few more years to come.

Apart from films, Akhil’s other passion was sports, as revealed by the actor himself. He expressed his fondness for the cricket game, calling it to be a stress buster for him. Narrating his childhood days, the Manam actor recalled that he had a cricket team of 15 people as a kid that has been going strong till today. Taking out time from his busy schedule, Akhil manages to play cricket with his team for at least two or three days.

Akhil was previously engaged to fashion designer Shriya Bhupal, almost six years ago. Unexpectedly, their blissful relationship was short-lived as the engagement broke off suddenly.

Akhil, whose social media is flooded with his film updates, further opened up on his detachment from social media. The actor shared that he did not trust divulging personal details on the Internet. Hence a majority of his posts were only about his professional life.

Speaking of Agent, apart from Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty, the Surender Reddy directorial also stars Sakshi Vaidya, Dino Morea, Vikramjeet Virk, and Sriram Reddy Polasane in key roles.

Agent is slated to hit the big screens on April 28.

