What Alaya F Has To Say About Her Film Choices And High Expectations

Alaya F, who has already captured the imagination of many filmmakers with her acting chops, continues to leave a lasting impression with her exceptional performances. Her career graph has been on the rise. From her impressive debut in Jawaani Jaaneman to her captivating performance in the psychological thriller Freddy, Alaya F’s acting prowess has garnered praise from critics and even earned her the recognition of “next Bollywood superstar" by global icon Priyanka Chopra. Despite the high expectations, Alaya remains grounded and embraces the positive pressure that comes with her rising stardom. She is now focusing on delivering remarkable performances and carving her path in the industry.

During a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Alaya F shared her perspective on the increasing expectations surrounding her burgeoning career. Acknowledging the impact of appreciation from others, she revealed that it serves as a confidence booster while also creating a positive form of pressure. Alaya further said, “I am someone who has very high expectations from myself."

Recognizing the anticipation from her fans, Alaya mentioned, “Even if I do something conventional, people will be surprised because they are expecting something unconventional from me every time now. As long as people are surprised and content with my work, I am happy doing that."

Alaya F considers herself fortunate to be approached by filmmakers with intriguing projects. Her primary focus lies in the careful selection of roles that truly resonate with her instincts and allow her to deliver the best possible performances. However, Alaya F firmly asserts that she has no intention of venturing into anything that is over-experimental at this stage unless it involves collaborating with the right group of individuals.

While Alaya appreciates the belief of industry veterans like Priyanka Chopra, who envisions her as the next Bollywood superstar, she remains unfazed by the concept of stardom. Instead, she places her focus on honing her acting skills and delivering quality work. Alaya, whose powerful performance in U-Turn has earned her accolades from both critics and audiences alike, states, “Your goals should be to be the best because only then you will be able to achieve something. Otherwise, all your efforts are also half-hearted. And that’s what I am doing."

Alaya firmly challenges the notion that superstars will cease to exist after the reign of actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In her view, the unwavering love of the Indian audience for cinema and actors distinguishes them from any other audience in the world. She asserts that this boundless love ensures that superstars will always hold a special place in the hearts of Indian viewers.

However, Alaya F acknowledges that the definition of a superstar is evolving with the rise of social media. She said, “That’s because with social media’s rising popularity among people and more and more celebrities joining the platforms, the mystery around superstars is no more there. Earlier, they had an elusive quality but it has become impossible now as one can see them on social media on an everyday basis. They just have become so accessible." Nevertheless, she remains undeterred by this shift and stays committed to her craft, driven by the desire to do excellent work.

Alaya F is currently engaged in juggling multiple projects simultaneously. She is shooting for several films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sri and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani.