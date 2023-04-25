What Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Look Like WITHOUT Makeup; Photos Go Viral

Bollywood actresses are known for their beauty and glamorous appearance, but many of them also look stunning without makeup. With their natural radiance and flawless skin, these leading actresses can hold their own in any situation. Whether they’re on the red carpet or just out and about, they exude confidence and elegance. Many of these actresses embrace their natural beauty and encourage their fans to do the same. They prove that true beauty comes from within and that makeup is just a tool to enhance it. Check out the pics that are going viral on Reddit:

Priyanka Chopra does occasionally like bold eyes and lips but one cannot deny that she looks equally beautifully without a hint of makeup.

Yami Gautam is one of the few actresses who can actually go sans makeup on the big screen as well. Her natural beauty is stuff dreams are made of!

Katrina Kaif is one actress who looks stunning both with and without makeup. Her skin look flawless in the picture!

Kriti Sanon has admitted that she loves to go without makeup. Going by her confidence, we think, why not?

Shraddha Kapoor, her fans will agree, doesn’t need an iota of makeup to look her stunning self. In fact, in many of her films, the actress has sported a bare face.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress who has time and again posted pictures on social media without makeup. She believes in flaunting her natural skin and letting it breathe when she’s not on sets shooting.

Fans have often argued that Kiara Advani is the only actress in Bollywood who doesn’t need makeup. Going by the picture, who can blame them?

The baby-faced actress often goes for very light makeup and one can see why. She loves to sport an au natural look.

Sara Ali Khan is often captured at airports or out and about without a hint of makeup. Apart from when she’s shooting, the actress loves to keep it natural.

It is not often that Alia Bhatt wears makeup. The actress, who loves skin care, focusses on skin health more than makeup.

