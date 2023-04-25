Trends :Aishwarya RaiSalman Aishwarya Samantha Ruth PrabhuPoonam PandeyDiljit Dosanjh
What Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Look Like WITHOUT Makeup; Photos Go Viral

With their natural radiance and flawless skin, these leading actresses can hold their own – whether on the red carpet or just out and about.

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 10:04 IST

Take a look at what Bollywood actresses look without a hint of makeup.
Bollywood actresses are known for their beauty and glamorous appearance, but many of them also look stunning without makeup. Many of these actresses embrace their natural beauty and encourage their fans to do the same. They prove that true beauty comes from within and that makeup is just a tool to enhance it. Check out the pics that are going viral on Reddit:

Priyanka Chopra’s au natural look is stuff of dream!

Priyanka Chopra does occasionally like bold eyes and lips but one cannot deny that she looks equally beautifully without a hint of makeup.

Yami Gautam radiates natural beauty without makeup.

Yami Gautam is one of the few actresses who can actually go sans makeup on the big screen as well. Her natural beauty is stuff dreams are made of!

Katrina Kaif looks almost the same with and without makeup.

Katrina Kaif is one actress who looks stunning both with and without makeup. Her skin look flawless in the picture!

Kriti Sanon often goes without makeup and boy does she look good!

Kriti Sanon has admitted that she loves to go without makeup. Going by her confidence, we think, why not?

Shraddha Kapoor looks beautiful without and without an iota of makeup.

Shraddha Kapoor, her fans will agree, doesn’t need an iota of makeup to look her stunning self. In fact, in many of her films, the actress has sported a bare face.

Kareena Kapoor is blessed with a glam face.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress who has time and again posted pictures on social media without makeup. She believes in flaunting her natural skin and letting it breathe when she’s not on sets shooting.

Kiara Advani looks just the same without makeup – if anything, makeup only enhances her natural beauty.

Fans have often argued that Kiara Advani is the only actress in Bollywood who doesn’t need makeup. Going by the picture, who can blame them?

Does she need makeup at all? We think not!

The baby-faced actress often goes for very light makeup and one can see why. She loves to sport an au natural look.

Sara Ali Khan can almost always ditch makeup!

Sara Ali Khan is often captured at airports or out and about without a hint of makeup. Apart from when she’s shooting, the actress loves to keep it natural.

Alia Bhatt mostly opts for no makeup.

It is not often that Alia Bhatt wears makeup. The actress, who loves skin care, focusses on skin health more than makeup.

first published: April 25, 2023, 10:00 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 10:04 IST
