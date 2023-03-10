Tamil director Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 1 is a highly anticipated film. The trailer and audio launch of the film happened with much fanfare on Wednesday evening at Lady Andal School’s Sir Mutha Venkata Subba Rao Concert Hall in Chennai. The event saw a live performance by legendary music director Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja who has also given the music for the film. The film’s stellar star cast Vijay Sethupathi, Soori and Bhavani Sre, along with the crew, were also present at the event.

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja heaped the film with praises and stated that the premise of Viduthalai is completely new to Tamil cinema.

Advertisement

He also said that Vetrimaaran’s films are “like waves that relentlessly hit Tamil cinema" one after the other and are so different from each other. “He is an important director in the film industry," Ilaiyaraaja said. And this comes from someone who has worked with hundreds of directors in a career that has seen around 1,500 films.

The music composer also assured that the audience will witness never-heard-before music in Viduthalai and will have a unique experience.

Ilaiyaraaja also got annoyed with the audience at the audio launch and reportedly said that he would give up the mic and leave. This came after he tried to sing a few lines of the film’s songs, and the fans started cheering continuously in the middle of his singing. The music composer went on to sing two lines of the song Pathaneduka Kattamalli and thanked the audience.

Speaking of Viduthalai, the film is said to be based on a short story from a novel authored by Jeya Mohan.

Advertisement

The trailer of Viduthalai, which launched on Wednesday, tells a story of police brutality. It promises a gritty story about a hunt by the police for a people’s champion in a village. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Soori and Bhavani Sre, the film also features Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Chethan and others.

At the trailer and audio launch of the film, Vetrimaaran confirmed that his upcoming film titled Vaadivaasal will have its release after Viduthalai. The director also confirmed that he is working on the script of Vada Chennai 2, which will surely be made.

Read all the Latest Movies News here